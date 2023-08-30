Broken Arrow Teen Dies After Being Shot By 15-Year-Old, Authorities Say

Investigators said the boy told them he climbed through the girl’s window early Monday morning and the gun went off by accident.

A Broken Arrow teenager has died after deputies said she was shot in the head by a 15-year-old boy.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old victim was in her bedroom inside her family’s house when she was shot in the head.

Deputies are trying to figure out why the boy was at the home and how he got his hands on the gun.

Investigators said the girl’s family didn’t even know what happened until officers showed up at the house.

“They were totally unaware that somebody had been shot in their house,” said Sheriff Chris Elliott, Wagoner County. “They weren’t aware until Broken Arrow Police got there and knocked on the door.”

Elliott said the boy left the house after the gun went off. He said the boy called for help, claiming he had accidentally shot the girl in the head.

“We think that they were trying to be clandestine, or, he was trying to be clandestine,” said Elliott.

Investigators said the boy left the gun inside the house. They are trying to figure out why he had it and how the round went off.

“This is a tragedy all the way around,” said Elliott. “We’ve got a 15-year-old girl who’s been critically shot. If she does recover, it will be a long road to recovery for her.”

Elliott said these types of incidents are rare. He said lots of lives could be changed forever.

“You’ve got a suspect, a 15-year-old boy out there, that’s got a family as well,” he said. “I’m sure being notified this morning that their son’s in federal custody right now for being involved in a shooting—it affects everybody in the community when we have a tragedy like this happen.”

Deputies have not released the names of either the suspect or victim since they are both minors.

Deputies said the FBI is taking over the investigation because the boy is a tribal citizen.