Country music star and Oklahoma's Own, Zach Bryan, said he is coming back to Tulsa next year. His 2024 "The Quittin Time Tour" will wrap up at the BOK Center on December 13 and 14.

Zach Bryan To Return To BOK Center For 2024 'The Quittin Time Tour'

This news comes just a couple of weeks after the BOK Center said Bryan's weekend concerts on Aug. 11 and 12 set several new records.

The two nights of concerts drew more than 37,000 fans, breaking the previous record for two nights of shows set by George Strait.

The singer from Oologah has now revealed the dates for his 2024 "The Quittin Time" tour.

The tour kicks off next year with two shows in Chicago and he wraps up in his home state on December 13 and December 14 here in Tulsa.

The tour will feature special guests like the Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Fans can register for presale tickets now. The presale begins September 6. The general sale is September 8.

You can click here to register for presale tickets.