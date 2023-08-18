'New Bar For Excellence': Oologah Native Zach Bryan Sets Several BOK Center Records After Weekend Concerts

Oologah native and Oklahoma's Own Zach Bryan set numerous BOK Center records last weekend during his two-night concert.

The BOK Center says last weekend's concerts by Oologah native Zach Bryan set several new records.

The two nights of concerts drew more than 37,000 fans, breaking the previous record for two nights of shows set by George Strait.

The BOK Center says Bryan also shattered Eric Church's record for most food and beverage sales for a single night on Friday night, then broke his own record again on Saturday.

Finally, Metallica had held the record for highest-grossing merchandise sales in a single show, but Bryan surpasses that on Friday and did it again the next night.

"Bryan has solidified his status as an iconic live performer," the BOK Center said.

Officials anticipated the record to be broken when the shows sold out last week.

Evan Falat, the Senior Assistant General Manager at the BOK Center, said tickets for the first night went so fast that organizers decided to add another show.

Who Is Zach Bryan?

Zach Bryan is a 27-year-old Oklahoma native from Oologah who is making a name for himself in the country music world.

Before his rise to fame, Zach served in the Navy for about eight years, working as an aviation ordinance man, according to his father.

"He loaded missiles and weapons and bombs on airplanes and assembled those bombs and armed those bombs. He was very highly qualified. So he was the guy who made the final safety checks before that airplane went in the air,” said Dewayne Bryan, Zach’s father.

It was here, just outside his barracks that he recorded his 2019 viral song "Heading South".

Dewayne said his son discovered his passion for songwriting when he was about 13.

"He just started reading poetry books and he would start writing things down,” Dewayne said.