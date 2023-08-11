Oklahoma's Zach Bryan To Perform At BOK Center In Sold Out Concerts

Officials are anticipating a total crowd of nearly 37,000 people during Zach Bryan's two nights at the BOK Center. That number would surpass a previous attendance record set by George Strait.

Thousands of fans will pack the BOK Center this weekend to hear Oklahoma’s Own Zach Bryan in concert.

Excitement is brewing in and around Bryan’s hometown of Oologah ahead of the two-night series.

“I’ve witnessed some of those boys start playing music and now I get to see where they’re at now,” said Aleena Harker, manager of the Iron Horse Saloon. “It’s just cool. I couldn’t be more proud. All of us, the whole town feels this way.”

Harker is an Oologah graduate herself, and said she went to school with some of the members of Bryan’s band. She has tickets to one of the shows, and is glad to see the hometown guys make a name for themselves.

“We’ve always had Will Rogers, we’re his home town,” she said. “Zach’s really the next big thing.”

The excitement isn’t close to stopping in Oologah. Outside the venue in downtown Tulsa, signs are up and streets have temporarily been renamed after some of Bryan’s most popular songs.

“Whether you’re coming to the show or not, if you’re downtown today or tomorrow, come take pictures,” said Evan Falat, the Senior Assistant General Manager of the BOK Center.

Falat said tickets for Bryan’s first date went so quick, organizers decided to add another night.

“With him being the hometown guy, we really wanted that to happen,” said Falat. “He’s obviously playing a lot of dates around the country, but to have two nights here in Tulsa is incredible.”

Officials are anticipating a total crowd of nearly 37,000 people during the two nights. That number would surpass a previous attendance record set by George Strait.