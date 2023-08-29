Taste Test Tuesday: Lemonade Float Featured At Labor Day Weekend Fundraiser

For this Taste Test Tuesday, we sampled a tasty treat that will be part of a big fundraiser. The fundraiser kicks off Friday, Sept. 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mother Road Market.

By: News On 6

For this Taste Test Tuesday, we got a little serious and sampled a tasty treat that will be part of a big fundraiser.

Katie Eller Murray was with us from the Lemon-Aid Project, along with Sami Cooper with Big Dipper Creamery.

The Lemon-Aid Project will be hosting an event with live music, food, games, and of course Lemon-Aid, to start off the Labor Day weekend.

What is the Lemon-Aid Project?

"Lemon-Aid" is a city-wide fundraiser, where kids across Tulsa, Oklahoma donated their time to sell lemonade and all money raised went directly to benefit the children and families at the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless. Lemon-Aid has now raised more than $350,000 over the course of many Labor Day Weekends, with the help of more than 10,000 youth volunteers.

