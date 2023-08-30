Salina High School Softball Teams Up With Adair To Battle Childhood Cancer

The teams are coming together to show community over competition. They're dedicating this game to a fellow softball player and everyone else battling cancer.

-

The Salina High School softball team used the Aug. 29th game against its rival, Adair, to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer and put a smile on an Adair girl's face.

The teams are coming together to show community over competition. They are dedicating this game to a fellow softball player and everyone else battling cancer.

10-year-old Tayton Deveny loves softball.

"Because it's fun," said Tayton.

The 4th grader from Adair must sit out this season after being diagnosed with leukemia, a blood cancer, in May.

"You don't know what it's like until you're going through it, and it see everybody come together like this to talk about it and just support the cause is incredible,” said Tobi Osborn, Tayton's mom.

Tayton has been getting to know the Adair Softball team.

"We host a softball camp every summer, and she has got to come every year, and this year she wasn't able to make it, and it broke our heart, and so we went and visited her in the hospital,” said Jayci Rice, an Adair High School senior.

Tayton threw the first pitch at the Aug. 29th game Salina - Adair game, in which both teams wore jerseys in her honor. Adair wore orange for leukemia awareness, and Salina's jerseys read "No One Fights Alone."

“We want these kids to know that we support them and that we’re praying for them, and hopefully, we encourage other people to do their part and support them as well,” said Leah Gardner of Salina High School.

Salina softball has been selling t-shirts and sponsored banners to raise more than $4,000 dollars for St. Jude and even going to visit the hospital in Memphis. Their goal is at least $5,000.

“Our trip is September 8, so we’re really looking forward to that, going to visit those kids,” said Casey Brown, Salina High School softball coach. “We have care packages that people have donated in the community.”

Tayton is going through chemo at the St. Jude Clinic in Tulsa and is now in remission. She and her family are grateful for all the support.

"It's hard to stay without crying,” said Osborn. “It's so much love and support. It's very emotional."

Big rivals are coming together to make a big difference.

"I'm sure this little girl is going to remember this for the rest of her life, and that's more important than winning a game right now,” said -- Chase Knott, Adair High School softball coach.

The Salina softball team will continue to fundraise throughout the month of September. To donate, CLICK HERE.