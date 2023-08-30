Avoid Missing Work: Tulsans Can Resolve Citations, Tickets During Court's Extended Hours

Starting Sept. 7, Tulsa citizens can go into the municipal court on Thursdays between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to pay tickets or even see a judge instead of having to do it during the work day.

By: News On 6

Tulsa citizens can go into the court on Thursdays between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to pay tickets or even see a judge instead of having to do it during the work day.

City leaders said there have been issues in the past where people haven't shown up for a court date or they've had to take time off of work.

This is a way to help accommodate Tulsans and make the court process more available to its residents.

The idea to do this came from Oklahoma City, which has shown positive results so far.

"Oklahoma City actually has a night court program as well and we’ve seen it there. Also, we’ve done our research on different cities as well and so it’s definitely helped a lot for the citizen appearance numbers," said Sultana Xiong, Tulsa Community Engagement Coordinator.

The municipal court will be extending its hours until 7 p.m. with three separate dockets at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m., and will also include a Spanish interpreter.

If night court runs smoothly, the municipal court could offer more night court sessions in the future.

"We’re starting with one, but we are hopeful for more. So it just really depends on the citizen feedback that we get. So we're really encouraging citizens to come in and call and email and get scheduled for night court," Xiong said.

You'll need to reach out to municipal court at 918-596-1625 to confirm whether your citation qualifies for night court and then schedule that date at least 48 hours in advance.