The Oklahoma Heart Institute is used to seeing patients with heart problems but it's starting to see an increase in younger patients. Dr. James Neel joined News On 6 to talk about what causing the increase and what symptoms to look out for.

By: News On 6

Dr. James Neel, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at the Oklahoma Heart Institute, joined News On 6 to talk about what causing the increase and what symptoms to look out for.