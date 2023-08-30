First Native American Woman President Of American Bar Association Visits TU Law Students

The President of the American Bar Association is traveling to several law schools to speak with students about why their profession is important, and she made the University of Tulsa the first stop on the list.

Mary Smith is the first Native American woman to become the president of the American Bar Association. She is traveling to several law schools to speak with students about why their profession is important, and she made the University of Tulsa the first stop on the list.

Mary Smith never planned to become the President of the American Bar Association. "I just have a passion for the legal profession and the rule of law, and I think it's a profession of service, and that's what drew me to become a lawyer in the first place," she said.

But she's glad her career path led her here. "I think it's a great opportunity to try to make a difference to inspire law students to push areas of law in different directions to improve lives of everyday Americans," Smith said.

Mary Smith has held several other positions, including being the CEO of Indian Health Service. She said this new role allows her to be an example for other Native Americans who are interested in going into law. "If me just merely being in this role says to not just native students but to all students that there's something at the ABA for me that's something I can inspire to, that I recognize, and that is very humbling to me," said Smith.

Not only is she speaking to law students, but she's meeting face-to-face with tribes. She said, "It means a lot to me to visit tribal communities, meet with tribal leaders, and meet Native Americans and Native American law students."

TU Law School Dean Oren Griffin says they have students without a role model in the legal profession, so having President Smith speak is impactful. "We want to make sure that they get to see people like President Smith and understand that this profession is open to all persons regardless of their background," he said.

President Smith is looking forward to making more stops at other schools and hopes to continue to inspire students to join the ABA and make a difference in the profession.