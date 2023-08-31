Counselors Share Advice On Talking To Students About Changes At School

School counselors said changes in the classroom could have a big impact on students. They also said that it is important for teachers and families to set the tone at the beginning of each school year and help students adapt as needed.

A new school year comes with many changes, and that can be overwhelming for some students. It can also be scary and confusing for kids if their teacher must be gone for a period of time or leave the classroom permanently.

Jill McCormick, a counselor with Owasso Public Schools, said if a teacher suddenly leaves the classroom for whatever reason, adults should approach each child differently, depending on the student's age.

"If we're talking elementary, there's probably going to be more questions: 'Where are they? When are they coming back? Who's coming to be in my classroom?'" explained McCormick.

McCormick said parents and guardians should ask the school what is going on and talk to their students about the changes. She said to stick to the facts and that it is OK to say you do not know specifics.

"I would just have the parent talk to their student and just say, 'You know, Mrs. so and so is not here anymore. Maybe she's coming back at this late time, but for now, we're going to give this new person grace and see what their procedures are,’” said McCormick.

McCormick said there are usually icebreakers for the students to get to know their substitute teacher and have the same sub to keep things as normal as possible. She says it will take the district and families working together to do what is best for everyone involved.

"It's new, and it's difficult for everybody, but our staff in our buildings, we're pretty tight, so we all kind of support each other, and we'll all look out for each other as we go,” said McCormick.

McCormick said some kids will need extra help outside of school counseling, so counselors do have additional resources and referrals.