Man Injured After Overnight Shooting In Tulsa, Police Investigate

Police said they got a call around 1:30 Thursday morning about a man with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex near 11th and Mingo in Tulsa.

By: News On 6

A man was injured after a shooting overnight near an apartment complex near 11th and Mingo in Tulsa, police said.

Police said they got a call around 1:30 Thursday morning about a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived to find a man had been shot in the foot, police said.

Police said they don't believe the shooting happened at the apartment complex and are working to figure out where it actually happened, and who was involved.

Police said they believe the victim will survive. Officers don't have any suspect information.

If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.