Sand Springs Launches 'Santa Bucks' Program To Boost Local Economy This Holiday Season

By: News On 6

The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce is working on ways to promote local businesses.

This upcoming holiday season will mark the first "Santa Bucks" program, encouraging folks to shop local.

While we are still a few months away from the official start of the holiday season, that's not stopping leaders in Sand Springs from getting a head start.

The Santa Bucks program is inspired by similar programs in other Tulsa suburbs. But Chamber of Commerce President, Amanda Wion, said this is a way for people to find out what's in Sand Springs.

Customers who shop at participating businesses between November 4 and December 15 will be entered into a drawing to win a big prize.

The goal is to capture the excitement of shopping at local businesses during the holidays, but also give people a reason to go back.

Wion said shopping local not only helps the business, but the city as a whole.

"We know that shopping local helps our economy thrive. So that's our biggest hope is that we can generate some sales tax revenue for a community, make things better, and showcase some businesses that maybe people have not heard about before," Wion explained.

So far, about 20 local businesses have signed up. Wion said that both new and old business can join.

Businesses that want to participate in the Santa Bucks program must sign up by September 15.

You can reach out to the Chamber of Commerce if you want to sign up.

