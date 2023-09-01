TPS Implements New Security Measures For Athletic Events Following Gun-Related Incidents

It's Friday Night Football for high schools in Tulsa and there are several changes to security measures following recent gun-related incidents at schools across the state.

By: News On 6

-

It's Friday Night Football for high schools in Tulsa and there are several changes to security measures following recent gun-related incidents at schools across the state.

Tulsa Public Schools is among several districts in the area changing their athletic security policies to keep students and families safe. At TPS, one of the biggest changes for games is a clear bag policy.

Fans will now be allowed one large clear bag or a small clutch-type handbag.

It has to be clear so it can be easily searched. There will also be enhanced safety and security measures, including what TPS says will be new weapons detection systems.

Tulsa Public Schools says that they develop safety procedures for athletics events through close collaboration with experts and suggested best practices implemented by the NCAA.

In a release, the district says

• They have added safety procedures and technology for the 2023-24 school year.

• A clear bag policy was implemented as of August 1st, 2023.

• Weapons detection systems are also new this year.

• Additional security measures will be in place for upcoming games.

• They are asking that our students, families, and fans embrace the increased safety practices and report any unauthorized or suspicious activity.

Other districts like Sand Springs, Owasso, McAlester, Coweta, Muskogee, and Wagoner all have a clear bag policy this year. Union won't have a clear bag policy, but says all secondary students have to have an ID to attend games. Middle school students have to stay in the middle school section or sit with their parents.

CLICK HERE to view more security measures for athletic events across the state.



