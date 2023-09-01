Author Shares Insight On Process Of Writing New Book About Bob Dylan's Bands

Friday, September 1st 2023, 9:53 am
Nobel Prize winning singer, songwriter and poet Bob Dylan is a true American icon, and his archives are here in a museum in downtown Tulsa.
But how much do you know about the people around him who were in his bands?
Writer Ray Padgett has a new book out, called "Pledging My Time: Conversations with Bob Dylan Band Members."
Padgett joined us at News On 6 at 9 a.m. to discuss his book and time spent interviewing people who knew Dylan.
