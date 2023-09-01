Author Shares Insight On Process Of Writing New Book About Bob Dylan's Bands

Writer Ray Padgett has a new book out, called "Pledging My Time: Conversations with Bob Dylan Band Members." Padgett joined us to discuss his time spent interviewing people who knew Dylan.

Friday, September 1st 2023, 9:53 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Nobel Prize winning singer, songwriter and poet Bob Dylan is a true American icon, and his archives are here in a museum in downtown Tulsa.

But how much do you know about the people around him who were in his bands?

Writer Ray Padgett has a new book out, called "Pledging My Time: Conversations with Bob Dylan Band Members."

Padgett joined us at News On 6 at 9 a.m. to discuss his book and time spent interviewing people who knew Dylan.
