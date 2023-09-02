ODOT Shares Stillwater Game-Day Traffic Map For OSU Football

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation shared information for drivers before heading to OSU's home football game Saturday evening.

By: News On 6

This map shows which roads are recommended for travel and which ones will be closed.

Starting at 4 p.m. Fridays before home games, eastbound SH-51 will have two lanes open during and after the game.

Westbound SH-51 will have two lanes open while eastbound traffic will be narrowed to one lane.