ODOT Shares Stillwater Game-Day Traffic Map For OSU Football

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation shared information for drivers before heading to OSU's home football game Saturday evening.

Saturday, September 2nd 2023, 2:21 pm

By: News On 6


The Oklahoma Department of Transportation shared information for drivers before heading to OSU's home football game.

This map shows which roads are recommended for travel and which ones will be closed. 

Starting at 4 p.m. Fridays before home games, eastbound SH-51 will have two lanes open during and after the game.

Westbound SH-51 will have two lanes open while eastbound traffic will be narrowed to one lane.
