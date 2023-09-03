'Getting Stronger': Chief Hoskin Jr. Addresses Tribal Sovereignty During Cherokee Nation Holiday Speech

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says tribal sovereignty is his main hope for the Cherokee Nation.

“I am proud to report that the Nation is strong and even prouder to report that we are on a path to getting stronger,” he said.

Hoskin says the tribe's national holiday commemorates a time of strife and their ancestors' resilience.

The holiday is held every Labor Day Weekend and marks the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution.

“We came back together to continue on as a nation unbroken, and we commemorate the spirit of our people who brought that unity together and we try to recapture that every year,” he said.

Hoskin says reviewing the past allows the tribe to look forward, as he wants to continue strengthening the Cherokee Nation.

“We are actually doing a lot of building and part of exercising our sovereignty is to make sure that our communities are built up, our health system is built up, educational assets are,” said Hoskin.

Chief Hoskin's address also touched on other topics, including adding new wellness centers across the reservation.

“We’re gonna keep doing that sort of investment with the idea that wellness is more than just going to the doctor or the emergency room, it’s really the entirety of one’s life, mind body and spirit,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of preserving the Cherokee language.

“A lot of other things that we need to continue to do on language preservation and other investments in the social fabric of the Cherokee Nation,” Hoskin said.

Hoskin also unveiled the Gadugi Corps, which he says will increase Cherokee national service.

“We try to listen to the people, and I think that’s the reason you see Cherokee Nation investing in education and healthcare and community, infrastructure, community-building because that’s what the people have told us they want,” said Hoskin.

The Principal Chief also encourages the Cherokee people to remember their heritage.

“Our ancestors had the wisdom to find those things that really keep the body politic together, keep our society together, keep our culture whole…they did that, we can do it too,” said Hoskin.

