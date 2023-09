A century-old tortoise was reunited with its family after being rescued from a canal in Louisiana.

By: News On 6

100-Year-Old African Tortoise Reunited With Family After Canal Rescue

A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with its family after being rescued from a canal in Louisiana.

Louisiana leaders say the century-old tortoise named Biscuit has made it home.

A local animal control team rescued the tortoise on Wednesday after the sheriff’s office found it “in distress” in a canal after it escaped.

Animal control officers safely transported Biscuit to an Animal Shelter.

It didn't take long before Biscuit's family found him and brought him home.