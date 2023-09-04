44-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Claremore Home; OSBI Investigating

Baker, 44, was found by Claremore Police late Saturday night. Officers say they believe it's a homicide and the OSBI has joined the investigation.

By: News On 6

A 44-year-old woman was found dead in a Claremore home Saturday night, police say.

Officers identified the victim as Heather Michelle Baker who was found by Claremore Police officers dead in her home.

Police were called to a home around 11 p.m. on South Moore Ave. to check on a woman who had not been in contact with friends or family for some time.

Upon arrival, officers knocked and no one answered but found clear signs of a disturbance and trauma.

Claremore Police Department said in a statement on Facebook, "This incident is believed to be isolated and creates no specific threat to the community."

The investigation is being handled by Claremore police with assistance from the OSBI crime scene team.

