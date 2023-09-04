2 Oklahomans Killed, 1 Arrested After Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Missouri

Joplin Police say two riders were seen going 80 in a 30 mph zone before the fatal crash.

By: News On 6

Two Oklahomans are dead and another is arrested after police say all three got into a motorcycle crash in Joplin, Missouri.

Officers say around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, 18-year-old Colten Goddard from Welch and 20-year-old Taran Morris from Miami were going 80 in a 30 mph zone.

Joplin Police say when they tried to stop the riders, they sped off on their bikes.

A few minutes later, officers were called to a nearby scene where Morris crashed into 60-year-old Mark McGowen from Miami, who was also riding a motorcycle.

They say both Morris and McGowen died from the crash.

Police say Goddard wasn't hurt and they arrested him for being involved in the crash, with pending charges.