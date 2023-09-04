2 Oklahomans Killed, 1 Arrested After Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Missouri

Joplin Police say two riders were seen going 80 in a 30 mph zone before the fatal crash.

Sunday, September 3rd 2023, 10:56 pm

By: News On 6


Two Oklahomans are dead and another is arrested after police say all three got into a motorcycle crash in Joplin, Missouri.

Officers say around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, 18-year-old Colten Goddard from Welch and 20-year-old Taran Morris from Miami were going 80 in a 30 mph zone.

Joplin Police say when they tried to stop the riders, they sped off on their bikes.

A few minutes later, officers were called to a nearby scene where Morris crashed into 60-year-old Mark McGowen from Miami, who was also riding a motorcycle.

They say both Morris and McGowen died from the crash.

Police say Goddard wasn't hurt and they arrested him for being involved in the crash, with pending charges.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 3rd, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023