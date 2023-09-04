Man Arrested, Accused Of Killing Woman In Claremore, Police Say

Police said Heather Baker was killed in her home from blunt force trauma, including a skull fracture. They arrested Anthony Thomasson, who police said told them several stories about what happened.

Claremore Police arrested a man accused of murdering his girlfriend over the weekend.

Police said Heather Baker was killed in her home from blunt force trauma, including a skull fracture. They arrested Anthony Thomasson, who police said told them several stories about what happened.

Claremore Police said this all started when a friend of Heather Baker called the police to go check on her at her home. Police said they found a bloody scene at Heather Baker’s home, and after she was killed, she’d been placed on a bed with a quilt over her. They said when they arrested Anthony Thomasson, he had blood on his shirt and shoes and was driving her car.

They picked him up on an arrest warrant for an unrelated crime in Cleveland County. Witnesses told detectives the couple's relationship involved domestic violence, and Heather recently had two black eyes.

"We actually respond to several welfare checks regularly, and most of the time, fortunately, it doesn't turn out this way…unfortunately, this is just a bad outcome for this one," said Claremore Police Captain Jamie Starling.

An arrest affidavit said Thomasson first told police the couple went to a casino, but she got mad and left. Then Thomasson said her brothers had kidnapped him but later admitted she had recently kicked him out of the house. Police said help is available for domestic violence victims.

"If you're a victim of domestic violence, reach out for help. There are many, many services throughout the state that we would be happy to help get you in touch with,” said Starling.

An affidavit said family members told police Heather had tried to get away from Thomasson after he threatened to kill her.

"...you can report abuse anonymously if it's not you involved and you have concern for others,” said Starling.

Safenet Services in Claremore can help people safely get out of dangerous relationships and is always available to help people in need.

In Tulsa, the DVIS hotline for domestic violence victims is 918-7-HELP ME.

Police ask anyone with information about what happened in this case to call investigators.

What is Domestic Violence?

The Office on Violence Against Women describes Domestic Violence as a pattern of abusive behavior in a relationship used by a person to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner. Domestic Violence can be physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, and involves behaviors that threaten, hurt, isolate, manipulate, humiliate, or injure another person. Children exposed to domestic violence are at risk of developing social and physical problems or learning that violence is a normal way of life.

How does Oklahoma compare nationally in Domestic Violence?

The Domestic Violence Intervention Services said Oklahoma ranks first in the country for the most domestic violence cases. Oklahoma is third in domestic violence homicides. The Young Women's Christian Association reported over 43,000 domestic violence calls in Oklahoma in 2022, which resulted in almost 1,000 arrests.

For more information about Oklahomans impacted by Domestic Violence, click here.

What are some resources for Domestic Violence victims in Oklahoma?

The Oklahoma Domestic Violence hotline, (800) 522-SAFE (7233), and the 24-hour Safeline 1-800-522-SAFE (7233), provide assistance with safety planning, crisis intervention, emergency shelter and advocacy to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking. The Abuse Hotline 1-800-522-3511 and the Elder Abuse Hotline 1-800-522-3511 also provide resources for escaping abusive situations.

For the full list of Oklahoma Domestic Violence resources, click here.

How often do people experience Domestic Violence in the United States?

In the United States, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually. On average, domestic violence hotlines nationwide receive over 19,000 calls.

For more information from The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, click here.

What are some National resources for Domestic Violence?

The National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-7233 and the National Dating Abuse Helpline (866) 331-9474 for those in abusive situations or relationships. The Rape Abuse Incest National Network (800) 656-4673 also helps in cases of rape or incest.

The StrongHearts Native Helpline (844) 762-8483 helps culturally-specific helpline for Native Americans impacted by domestic, dating and sexual violence.

The National Child Abuse Hotline/Childhelp (800) 422-4453) is for any child who is being abused or neglected. The National Center for Elder Abuse 1-855-500-3537 will help with elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

For the full list of National Domestic Violence resources, click here.