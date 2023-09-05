Expect Lake Traffic To Slow Down After Labor Day, Say Officials

The front gate leading into Appalachia Bay at Keystone Lake has been busy with boaters and campers looking to have some fun over the weekend. While some head straight for the water, others are having a good time on land.

Rangers with the Army Corps of Engineers have been busy all holiday weekend patrolling lakes across Oklahoma. Lake traffic is expected to slow down after Labor Day.

“We’re just having a good time enjoying the nice weather,” said Jeannette Bower from Tulsa. “When you work all the time, it’s nice to have a little fun playing.”

While Bower has the day off, Rangers have been working hard.

“Keystone’s been pretty popular over the summer,” said Lauren Enloe, Army Corps of Engineers. “People are staying safe, being great out there on the lake, staying vigilant whenever they’re outside.”

Enloe’s job includes spending time on the water and on land, making sure everyone is following the rules. There is a heavy emphasis on wearing life jackets and making sure they fit.

Enloe says the Corps of Engineers steps up its patrols on big holiday weekends. She says it is common to see the crowds taper off after Labor Day, but she anticipates people still coming out through the fall.

“Sad to see summer go,” she said. “Different seasons bring different recreation activities, so, ready to get into fall.”