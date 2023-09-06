Investigation Underway For Broken Arrow Officer Dog Incident

Part of the incident was caught on camera by a neighbor and posted to social media. The video has been shared more than 330 times and viewed tens of thousands of times on Facebook and TikTok.

Broken Arrow Police are investigating an officer after complaints about how he treated a loose dog in his neighborhood.

Since no charges have been filed at this time, we are not identifying the officer.

Part of the incident was caught on camera by a neighbor and posted to social media. The video has been shared more than 330 times and viewed tens of thousands of times on Facebook and TikTok.

In it, you can see the police officer is seen walking around his patrol car in his driveway, trying to get to a small dog that appears to be a bulldog.

You can hear the neighbor asking the officer to leave the dog alone. The officer is then seen pulling something off his belt and spraying the dog with what the neighbor said was pepper spray.

News On 6 asked the neighbor what led up to this incident, but she didn't want to do an interview. We also reached out to the dog owner to see how the dog was doing but did not hear back.

The Broken Arrow Police Department said it is aware of the video and released this statement, saying the Office of Professional Standards is investigating what happened.

We don't know what happened before the officer sprayed the dog or why the animal was around his car.

There are a lot of rumors surrounding this video, including claims the officer used his taser on the dog, but we have not been able to confirm that with either the police department or witnesses.

The neighbor who captured the video told News On 6 that she now has legal representation.