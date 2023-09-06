Race For Tulsa Mayor Grows To Three Candidates

From a state representative to a county commissioner to a city councilor, the race is on as the candidates get their campaigns going before the August 2024 elections. News On 6 talked to all three candidates about what makes them the right candidate for the city's top job.

-

The race for Tulsa mayor now has three candidates.

From a state representative to a county commissioner to a city councilor, the race is on as the candidates get their campaigns going before the August 2024 elections. News On 6 talked to all three candidates about what makes them the right candidate for the city's top job.

All three candidates applaud some of the current mayor's successes and said they each believe they have the experience and passion it takes to come into this office.

Oklahoma State Representative Monroe Nichols said he has a wide range of experiences.

"Over the course of my career, I've worked in the mayor's office in the past administration, I've worked at OU-Tulsa, working on health equity issues in the school of community medicine, I've worked at the Tulsa Chamber helping to expand and retain businesses,” said Nicols. “I've worked at career tech, helping to upskill workers."

Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler said he comes from a family of public servants.

"Number one, I'm not a politician,” said Fowler. “I think that's very important. Number two is I've worked in about 36 states across the United States. The product line when I worked on Wall Street was emerging markets."

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said she has plenty of ideas to make Tulsa better.

"I've been around a long time, and I truly, truly care and love this city, and it's what I've invested in as an individual and my career, and I would like to continue some of the successes of the current administration,” said Keith.

News On 6 asked all three candidates their priorities if they are elected.

"I think there's so much potential here in Tulsa,” said Nichols. “We have our share of challenges. We know about those challenges: Public safety, homelessness, figuring out how we can get better outcomes for students, upskilling workers."

"So, my priorities number one would be homelessness, managing the homelessness,” said Fowler. “We've done a lot of good things. Second would be creating a great economic environment for our city, and then number 3, education, having a vibrant educational system."

"I'm very engaged as it relates to the homeless, how that interacts and intersects with our businesses and our citizens, but also how we can in the most humane way help," said Keith.