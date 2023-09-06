Oklahoma Man Faces Charges Of Grand Theft, Unlicensed Contracting In Florida

Wednesday, September 6th 2023, 7:26 am

By: News On 6


TULSA COUNTY, Okla. -

An Oklahoma man was arrested and is facing felony charges of Unlicensed Contracting During a State of Emergency and Grand Theft.

Police in Florida said Michael Shannon Key arrived in Fort Myers shortly after Hurricane Ian hit the area back in September 2022.

Key began soliciting mold mitigation services to Fort Myers residents without the proper state licensing, police said.

Key took a $30,000 payment from at least one resident of Fort Myers to fix their damaged home, then fled to Oklahoma without fixing any damage, police said.

Key is currently in the Tulsa County Jail. He has a record of unlicensed contracting, fraud, and embezzlement and will be extradited back to Florida to serve his sentence.
