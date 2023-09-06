Okla. Dept. Of Wildlife Conservation Discusses Fall Activities, Hunting Safety

Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined us at 8 a.m. to discuss more about safety while hunting and the season's activities.

By: News On 6

-

The fall hunting season is officially underway with dove season kicking it all off last week.

The focus for many has shifted to getting ready for deer season, but as always there's plenty to do in the outdoors.

Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined us at 8 a.m. to discuss more about safety while hunting and the season's activities.