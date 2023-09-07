Broken Arrow Police Arrest Kidnapping Suspect

Officers say Hoss held his girlfriend inside the house Monday for 17 hours and refused to let her leave.

Broken Arrow Police arrested a man Wednesday after they say he held his girlfriend against her will and tased her multiple times.

Both neighbors and police say this wasn’t the first time officers have been called to Michael Hoss’s house.

Neighbors say they woke up to the sound of police using a loudspeaker to order Hoss out of his house Wednesday morning.

"I was still asleep around 9, and I heard a very, very loud bang,” said Jonathan Hensley, a neighbor. “And I thought maybe like thunder or something, but I looked out, and there was no severe weather. It was blue skies, so it was really weird. And so, I opened the window, and I could hear on repeat, like, 'this is the Broken Arrow Police Department, come out with your hands up, things like that."'

Officers say Hoss was upset about the victim using her phone and took it from her.

Court documents show when the victim tried to take her phone back, Hoss shoved her to the ground and held her down.

Officers say the woman was tased multiple times and was physically restrained from leaving the house five times in total.

Police say they hope people in domestic violence situations will speak up and get the help they need.

"It's very hard for our officers to know what's going on behind closed doors,” said Ethan Hutchins, the Public Information Coordinator for the Broken Arrow Police Department. “Our officers patrol our streets daily, but it's really incumbent on the individuals going through a domestic situation to seek help."

"It could happen absolutely anywhere like you hear that kind of stuff, but it's still a little bit shocking when it happens like three doors down from you,” said Hensley. “But I wouldn't say scared. Maybe be a little more vigilant?"

Broken Arrow Police say it’s partnering with Domestic Violence Intervention Services to help people who might be going through domestic violence situations.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

What is Domestic Violence?

The Office on Violence Against Women describes Domestic Violence as a pattern of abusive behavior in a relationship used by a person to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner. Domestic Violence can be physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, and involves behaviors that threaten, hurt, isolate, manipulate, humiliate, or injure another person. Children exposed to domestic violence are at risk of developing social and physical problems or learning that violence is a normal way of life.

How does Oklahoma compare nationally in Domestic Violence?

The Domestic Violence Intervention Services said Oklahoma ranks first in the country for the most domestic violence cases. Oklahoma is third in domestic violence homicides. The Young Women's Christian Association reported over 43,000 domestic violence calls in Oklahoma in 2022, which resulted in almost 1,000 arrests.

For more information about Oklahomans impacted by Domestic Violence, click here.

What are some resources for Domestic Violence victims in Oklahoma?

The Oklahoma Domestic Violence hotline, (800) 522-SAFE (7233), and the 24-hour Safeline 1-800-522-SAFE (7233), provide assistance with safety planning, crisis intervention, emergency shelter and advocacy to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking. The Abuse Hotline 1-800-522-3511 and the Elder Abuse Hotline 1-800-522-3511 also provide resources for escaping abusive situations.

For the full list of Oklahoma Domestic Violence resources, click here.

How often do people experience Domestic Violence in the United States?

In the United States, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually. On average, domestic violence hotlines nationwide receive over 19,000 calls.

For more information from The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, click here.

What are some National resources for Domestic Violence?

The National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-7233 and the National Dating Abuse Helpline (866) 331-9474 for those in abusive situations or relationships. The Rape Abuse Incest National Network (800) 656-4673 also helps in cases of rape or incest.

The StrongHearts Native Helpline (844) 762-8483 helps culturally-specific helpline for Native Americans impacted by domestic, dating and sexual violence.

The National Child Abuse Hotline/Childhelp (800) 422-4453 is for any child who is being abused or neglected. The National Center for Elder Abuse 1-855-500-3537 will help with elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

For the full list of National Domestic Violence resources, click here.