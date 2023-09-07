Local Districts On PragerU In Oklahoma Classrooms

In a decision igniting debate over the role of ideological content in schools, the Oklahoma Department of Education announced its partnership with PragerU Kids on Tuesday.

The State Department of Education is making videos from the conservative group PragerU available to teachers in public schools.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says the materials are optional and will give students a better way of learning American History, but many have concerns about Walters endorsing it for state education.

At least four school districts across Green Country say they are happy with the curriculum they already have and don't have any plans to make any changes.

PragerU said it specializes in producing pro-American kids shows for every grade, aimed at countering what it considers "woke agendas." Which gained the approval for its content to be used in Oklahoma's public schools.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says the decision enables teachers to incorporate videos from PragerU independently.

“These are a great option. And be able to have the communication direction with teachers directly with school districts, and again, I think it’s very important that our parents know that our teachers have these materials available but that they also can view them,” Walters said.

Democratic State Representative John Waldron says Walters is condemning a “woke agenda” then pushing a conservative agenda, which he said is a reason teachers are leaving Oklahoma.

“As long as we keep electing people who want to attack our teachers and run them out and run cultural war issues while they’re mismanaging the biggest chunk of a state budget, then we are going to continue to have these problems,” Waldron said.

Tulsa Public Schools, Broken Arrow, Union, and Jenks districts all say they don’t have any plans to implement PragerU's content.

Today, the Oklahoma Education Authority issued the following statement:

OEA continues to believe that curriculum offered in Oklahoma classrooms should meet the high standards set by our local education professionals. PragerU isn't a legitimate accredited education organization; it is a media organization, whose creator has admitted PragerU material "indoctrinates" kids.





It is important to understand that districts do not have to use this material and parents or guardians can opt-out of their children receiving PragerU content.





However, it is deeply concerning that the State Department of Education would even endorse this unvetted, non-evidence-based material to be able to reach students in Oklahoma.

Katherine Bishop, OEA President



