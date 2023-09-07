Former Bartlesville Church To Be Transformed Into Film Studio

The city council approved donating the church building to Buffalo Roam to turn into a film studio and academy. It hopes to open the academy and sound stages by 2025.

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -

The City of Bartlesville has approved transforming an old church into a film studio.

First Christian Church gave the building to the city to turn into a convention center last year, but it would've cost too much money.

Both the city and company will invest $2 million each and the company will start renovating right away.

It hopes to open the academy and sound stages by 2025.
