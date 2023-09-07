Union Adds Clear Bag Policy For Athletic Events

Union Public Schools has joined a growing list of districts that are adding a clear bag policy for its athletic events. Union's next game is Friday night September 8 against the Jenks Trojans in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl.

By: David Prock, News On 6

Union Public Schools has added a clear bag policy to its list of security measures required for high school athletics.

Several school districts in Oklahoma are implementing new security plans such as clear bag policies after a deadly shooting at the Choctaw-Mid Del football game on August 25 and another gun-related situation at a Booker T. Washington game.

The clear bag policy, now visible on the Union Public Schools website, matches what several other districts have instituted including Coweta, McAlester, Owasso, Sand Springs, and Tahlequah Public Schools.

Union Public Schools Safety Procedures For Athletic Events

• All secondary students must have a student ID to attend. No exceptions.

• Students in grades PK-8 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

• Middle school students with ID, may sit in the middle school student section but must sit with their parents if they are found to be loitering or running through the concourse.

• Backpacks, purses, non-clear bags, duffle bags, camera bags, binocular cases, fanny packs, and printed bags are not allowed and must be returned to the owner's vehicle.

Any student violating basic safety rules may be asked to leave and potentially be prohibited from attending future events.

Oklahoma Schools Look Into New Security Measures For Athletics Events After Deadly Shooting

Tulsa Public Schools Safety Procedures For Athletic Events

Tulsa Public Schools says that they develop safety procedures for athletics events through close collaboration with experts and suggested best practices implemented by the NCAA.

In a release, the district says

• They have added safety procedures and technology for the 2023-24 school year.

• A clear bag policy was implemented as of August 1st, 2023.

• Weapons detection systems are also new this year.

• Additional security measures will be in place for upcoming games.

• They are asking that our students, families, and fans embrace the increased safety practices and report any unauthorized or suspicious activity.

Owasso Public Schools Institutes Clear Bag Policy

Owasso has instituted a clear bag policy for all Athletic Events.













McAlester Public Schools Safety Procedures For Athletic Events

McAlester posted a list of procedures to its Facebook page on Monday including:

-No Re-entry

-Middle school and Elementary School students must have a parent/guardian or chaperone present at the event for the duration of the contest

-Students must wear school-provided badges

-Students and adults must sit in their designated areas

-No Loitering

-Follow clear bag policy, 1 bag per person ( Beginning September 5, 2023) -Bags for family care such as diaper bags are permitted

-Bags for approved medical equipment are permitted -No other bags/backpacks are permitted

Prohibited Items:

-Explosives, firearms or weapons

-Alcohol (in all forms)

-Bags, backpacks, fanny packs, and binocular cases (unless noted above) -Beach balls, footballs or any other sporting equipment

-Coolers, containers, ice chest

-Outside food or drink

-Laser pointers

-Pets (with the exception of registered service animals)





Collinsville Public Schools Safety Procedures for Athletic Events

Superintendent Jeremy Hogan issued the following statement about security after the incidents at Choctaw and Booker T Washington

"As I am sure you're aware, there were several incidents involving weapons at high school football games this past week. One tragically resulted in the loss of life of a high school student. While I have confidence in the safeguards we have in place, incidents such as these generate discussion and evaluation of practices and resources.

Currently, we staff at least a half dozen security personnel (SROS, CPD, and other LEOS) at varsity football games. We also have over a dozen school administrators on-site and multiple staff at every entry point. These practices will continue, and we will continually evaluate them just as we always do to determine if further steps are warranted.

It is also important to remember that an adult must accompany ALL students/children below 9th grade at ALL extracurricular activities, or they will be denied entry. This allows our administrators and security team to focus on more relevant security issues instead of allocating most of their time to unsupervised youth. It is also imperative that if you see something, say something! Attendance for our home games is typically well over a thousand people, so we do not always see or hear everything. And, please talk to your children about the importance of being aware of their surroundings and to report anything suspicious to a school administrator or law enforcement."





Muskogee Public Schools Safety Procedures for Athletic Events

Muskogee Public Schools is asking parents and fans to take a survey to help enhance safety at athletic events in addition to current procedures. Take the Survey HERE













Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall issued a statement about safety at games after recent events.

This weekend time stood still as we all watched the aftermath of tragic and frightening events that took place last week. I'm sure you share in my heartbreak of the fatal shooting that took place Friday night at Choctaw. A gun event in Tulsa at Booker T. Washington Friday night and multiple bomb threats to Union Public Schools last week have also heightened our awareness.





The safety and security of our students, employees, and fans remains our top priority. This morning I met with members of our administration to review our current emergency response plans. It is important to know that each school site is secured during the school day and district police actively patrol each site in the district daily. Additionally at home football games 11 law enforcement officers and more than 30 administrators work the entire game to monitor and patrol Rougher Village.





We will remain diligent in our efforts to ensure a safe and fun environment at our home games. We will continue to evaluate our procedures and are considering additional safety measures such as requiring students to show a valid student identification, requiring clear bags and a search of all bags, and the implementation of hand held metal detectors. Additional information regarding updated processes will be shared next week ahead of our upcoming home football game which is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 8.





Again, the safety and security of our students, employees, and fans remains our top priority.





Coweta Public Schools Safety Procedures For Athletic Events

Beginning Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, the practices below are in effect.

Follow clear/approved bag guidelines 1 bag per person bags for family care bags for approved medical equipment No other backpacks will be permitted There will be no re-entry upon leaving the gate Students in grades K-8th grade must be accompanied by an adult in order to attend. Dropping them off and leaving them unattended presents many challenges, and in the event of an emergency, even more so. Elementary and junior high students, absolutely no balls of any kind are to be brought to the game/field no electronic noise makers of any kind are allowed and will be confiscated by CPS.

















Sand Springs Public Schools Safety Procedures For Athletic Events

At Sand Springs Public Schools, we are dedicated to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees at athletics events. In light of recent incidents at schools across Oklahoma, we are implementing new security procedures for football games and other athletics events hosted at Sand Springs.

Effective immediately, the following security procedures will be enforced at all home games:

Student ID Required: Students in grades 6-12 will be required to present their school ID upon entry, unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. This applies to both Sand Springs students and visiting students. Parent/Guardian Supervision: All students in grades PK-5 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Third-Party Students: If a student under 18 does not attend one of the two schools playing, that student must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If that student is 18 or over, they are allowed to attend unaccompanied, and they will have the same expectations as any adult. Clear Bags Only: All attendees, including students, parents, staff, and visitors, can bring only clear bags to games. This policy will enable our security personnel to easily inspect the contents of bags and ensure that prohibited items are not brought onto the premises. Additional Staff: Games will have an increased presence of SSPS staff. The staff will wear highly visible uniforms so that they are easily identifiable in a crowd. Gate Security: Security personnel will be stationed at each entrance at the event. See Something, Say Something: Spectators are encouraged to speak out if they see or hear anything suspicious. Staff and security will be available nearby, and signs for the STOPIt Anonymous Reporting App will be placed throughout the stadium.





The procedures above are in addition to established rules, such as our dedicated middle school section, the prohibition of weapons and alcohol, etc.

Please know that these changes are not made lightly. The safety of our students, staff, and community remains our priority. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work to make football games and athletics events as safe and secure as possible.

Verdigris Public Schools Safety Procedures For Athletic Events

The safety of Students, Patrons, and Fans is one of Verdigris Public Schools' top priorities. Due to recent events involving schools in the state and across the nation, we have increased security procedures for home football games. These new procedures will begin this Friday, September 1st in our home opener against Sperry.

Verdigris Public Schools is partnering with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and the Verdigris Police Department to increase security for home football games.

Increased law enforcement presence will be in attendance at all Verdigris home football games. Law enforcement will be present at each gate. No firearms or weapons of any kind will be permitted. No outside food or drinks or coolers will be permitted. No footballs, beach balls or other sports balls will be allowed in the stadium. No pets, with the exception of registered service animals. No re-entry. (exceptions approved by Security or Administration). No entry after halftime. (exceptions approved by Security or Administration). No backpacks, duffel bags or large bags. (exception: a small clear bag). Small clutch purses/wallets (approximately 6.5" x 4.5"), blankets, etc. may be subject to search. Children 8th grade and under are encouraged to be accompanied by an adult.

See something, hear something, say something- spectators are encouraged to speak up if they see or hear anything suspicious. Staff and Security will be available.

Tahlequah Public Schools Safety Procedures For Athletic Events

Effective September 1, 2023, the following security procedures will be enforced at all home events:

Student ID Required: Students in grades 6-12 will be required to present their school ID upon entry, unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. This applies to both Tahlequah PS students and visiting students. Parent/Guardian Supervision: All students in grades PK-5 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Third-Party Students: If a student under 18 does not attend one of the two schools involved, that student must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If that student is 18 or over, they are allowed to attend unaccompanied, and they will have the same expectations as any adult. Clear Bags Only: All attendees, including students, parents, staff, and visitors, can bring only clear bags to games. This policy will enable our security personnel to easily inspect the contents of bags and ensure that prohibited items are not brought onto the premises. Diaper bags and cases containing medical equipment (insulin, EpiPens, etc.) will be permitted, but they will be subject to inspection. Additional Staff: You will see an increased security presence at large events at TPS. Gate Security: Security personnel will be stationed at each entrance at an event. Prohibited Items: Firearms or weapons of any kind, alcohol, laser pointers, balls, and pets with the exception of service animals. There will be no re-entry upon leaving the gate or entry after the half unless otherwise determined by the AD or Administration. There will be no loitering under the bleachers during football games. Students acting inappropriately will be asked to leave. See Something, Say Something: Spectators are encouraged to speak out if they see or hear anything suspicious. Staff and security will be available nearby.

Please know that those changes are not made lightly. The safety of our students, staff, and community remains our priority. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work to make athletics events and other extracurricular events as safe and secure as possible.













Jenks Public Schools Safety Procedures For Athletic Events

Jenks Public Schools is instituting a clear bag requirement for admission into Allan Trimble Stadium. This requirement is effective immediately. Please take a moment to look over the graphic or read below for a list of approved bags.

Bags meeting the following criteria are allowed into Allan Trimble Stadium:

• Clear plastic tote bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

• Small clutch bags (with or without handle or strap) not exceeding 4.5” x 6.5”

• An exception will be made for medically necessary items and diaper bags when accompanied by a child

This clear bag requirement is very similar to many professional and collegiate stadiums, as well as other school districts and event venues around the country.

Students in grades PK-6 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while inside the stadium. Students must remain in the stands unless going to the restroom or concession stand.

Please have a conversation with your students about staying aware and vigilant of their surroundings. Remind them to say something if they see something or hear something that may be suspicious or cause concern.

All previous admission requirements remain in place.

Thank you for your cooperation with this additional safety measure as we work together to keep our community safe.

Safety is always the top priority at Jenks Public Schools.



