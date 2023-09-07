Bixby Police Seek Public Help In Identifying Deceased Man Found In Arkansas River

The man found has several distinguishing tattoos on his right and left arms. If you have any information on the man's identity, please contact the Bixby Police Department.

By: News On 6

Bixby Police is asking for help in identifying a man who was found dead in the Arkansas River a year ago.

On September 10, 2022, an adult male’s remains were located along a shoreline of the Arkansas River near Bentley Park in the City of Bixby. It’s believed he could be a white male. He has several distinguishing tattoos on his right and left arms. Bixby Police wish to identify the man to notify his family.

Below are renderings of the tattoos. If you have any information on the man's identity, please contact the Bixby Police Department.

Images Provided By: Bixby Police

The cause of death is still under investigation by Bixby Police and the Medical Examiner.