Non-Profit 'Better Block' Ignites Community Development With New Event Space

“Better Block” is coordinating construction, with teams of volunteers, on a plywood façade of storefronts with a stage that will open Friday, September 8th.

A non-profit that encourages new ideas about underdeveloped neighborhoods is building a temporary market and event space near 36th Street North and Peoria.

It’s intended to give the community an idea of what's possible - and the opportunity to guide development, according to Krista Nightengale, the CEO of Better Block.

“So rather just looking at an illustration and saying this looks good, let’s work towards that, let’s bring that illustration to life and let them live it, breathe it, feel it, touch it, and give feedback on is this something you like and want to see here, and if not, what would you recommend, what do you want in this space?” said Nightengale.

Though it's still being built, the grand opening is Friday night. In other places where Better Blocks have opened, Nightengale says permanent improvements have come along, and new businesses have been created.

Tracie Chandler, the CEO of the Phoenix Development Council, said she’s eager to see what she expects will be a popular spot open.

“What we want in this community is to have all of the amenities that we need to have our needs met, so we don't have to drive across town or out of the city,” said Chandler.

The project starts with a slate of vendors, but there's room and time for anyone to take part, with signups online.

“People have the opportunity to use this space, technically to rent it, for free, and bring their own vision to life,” said Nightengale.

