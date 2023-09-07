Northeastern Oklahoma CASA Hosts Open House On New Office Space

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, is a non-profit that speaks up for abused and neglected children. Their new building is where the Northeast Oklahoma CASA chapter now calls home.

-

Court Appointed Special Advocates in Claremore now has a new office space.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, is a non-profit that speaks up for abused and neglected children. Their new building is where the Northeast Oklahoma CASA chapter now calls home.

"This is just a godsend. It's a wonderful place," said Angela Henderson.

Henderson is the executive director of the Northeast Oklahoma CASA chapter and has worked with the organization for more than 20 years.

She said moving here gives them more than just extra space.

"Plenty of opportunities for growth and for our volunteers to be able to have a nice area where they can meet with families, they can work on their court reports, they can meet with their advocate coordinator," Henderson said.

The old space was one large room with eight desks and a conference table. With the privacy this new space offers, they can do their jobs without constantly being interrupted.

"This office has just made it so much easier to do our work because of the type of cases that we work with. Those are deprived cases, and those are confidential. They're closed proceedings," CASA staff member Sandra Rains said.

Rains was a CASA volunteer for 11 years and has been on staff with the chapter for seven years. She said once she started, she couldn't stop.

"It's just one of those things that the first case I had, I was hooked," said Rains.

The chapter served 170 cases last year. It hopes with this new space, it can take on more cases but needs more help.

"We really do need volunteers. More than anything, we need volunteers," said Henderson.

Rains said she's volunteered with many organizations in her lifetime, but helping CASA kids has been the most rewarding.

"So, what's better than that, knowing that you're helping these children have a good future and a good life," Rains said.

Although this new headquarters is going to help make a difference in the community, one of the best ways to make a difference in a child's life is with CASA volunteers. To apply to become a CASA volunteer, visit their website HERE and head to the volunteer button.