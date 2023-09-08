Tulsa Municipal Court Extending Hours On Thursday Nights

Starting Thursday, people can pay tickets, access court records, and extend payment plans outside regular business hours.

-

Thursday was the first night for the City of Tulsa’s “Night Court.”

The extended municipal court hours allow people who can’t make it to court during the day to come at night instead.

"You got morning shift at work, and you can go at night, so it won't have to be a big inconvenience of missing a day,” said Jamarie Guess, who paid off a ticket Thursday.

The city says the idea came about because many people who work during the day had to miss court and reschedule.

"We've kind of seen that not a lot of people can make their regular court appearances in the morning, so we thought that this would be a great option for those that work during the day that can't take off if they do work or have other extenuating circumstances where they can't make court,” said Sultana Xiong, the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Tulsa Municipal Court.

Xiong hopes this program helps people take care of business now before it gets worse.

"Instead of not showing up at all to court, you can reschedule ahead of time, come to court from 4 to 7, instead of not showing up at all for your court appearance. It's better than getting a warrant out for your arrest,” said Xiong. “So, if you can't make it during the day, just come get it rescheduled and come during the evening time, and we can get it taken care of."

Jacqueline Bravo, a Spanish language interpreter, says the new hours will help people not have to take multiple days off from work.

"A lot of times they don't want to resolve their problems because they're having to come back, but if they know they can come back at night court, that would be even better for them,” said Bravo.

Guess says the process was simple and hopes others will take advantage of the extended hours.

"I think they should go. It's more easy,” said Guess. “They will have more money from their jobs, so they can still go to work if you do morning shift, and they work with you too out here."

Night Court will be held at the Municipal Courthouse near 6th and Denver from 4 to 7 every Thursday.

To see if your case qualifies to be moved to Night Court, call Court Records at 918-596-1625 during business hours or email nightcourt@cityoftulsa.org.

The court will have three dockets- one at 4 p.m., one at 5 p.m., and one at 6 p.m.

There will also be a free Spanish interpreter.