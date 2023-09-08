Tulsa Tire Shop Raid Uncovers Stolen Property From Riverside Ford Dealership

Police said they raided S&S tires after they received a tip about its connection to the thefts at the Riverside Ford dealership.

Two men are in custody after Tulsa Police made a stolen property bust at a tire shop.

Officers said it’s connected to earlier arrests involving a pickup stolen from a dealership.

Police said they found stolen property that belongs to the Riverside Ford dealership News On 6 reported Thursday afternoon.

Police said they raided S&S tires after they received a tip about its connection to the thefts at the dealership.

Officer said in that case, three men work together to break into the dealership and steal a pickup, but later got caught while stripping it for parts.

Some of the stolen property officers said they found at the tire shop Thursday night includes computer and other electronics from the dealership. They also found a lawnmower that is not connected to the dealership.

Police said they called firefighters to cut open safes and found a large amount of money and drugs inside. They said they asked the store owner for the code to the safe, but he told them he didn’t have the codes.

Officers said this investigation is far from over.

“Because if you’re going to steal cars in Tulsa, you’re going to get our attention, the police department’s attention, and don’t be surprised if officers serve a search warrant on your residence or someone that is close to you in search of these vehicles and stolen property,” said Lieutenant Chase Calhoun with Tulsa Police.

Officers said the 2 men are charged with possession of stolen property, drugs, and firearms violations.

Police said they are also investigating other shops connected to the case, and there could be more arrests.