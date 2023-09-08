The State Of The British Monarchy 1 Year After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

As Great Britain quietly marked one year since Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III thanked the public for their "love and support." But his comments come amid declining public support for the monarchy and questions about whether it should even continue.

By: CBS News

For a year, King Charles has done his best to fill his mother's shoes. The queen died on Sept. 8, 2022, after an unprecedented 70-year reign. Queen Elizabeth was a beloved figure who accrued decades' worth of goodwill. For Charles, filling that position hasn't been all fun and games, but he's won plaudits for his performance.

"I think it's a very difficult role to play after the queen, and a difficult job in the first place, so I think he's done a good job," said Janis Baker, who was outside Buckingham Palace on Friday.

There have been incidents, however, including encounters with anti-royal protesters. One man hurled eggs at the king, and there were demonstrations on the day of Charles' coronation.

Dozens of demonstrators were arrested that day, according to the BBC. That includes Matt Turnbull, who was detained before he even had a chance to protest. He was later freed, with police expressing regret.

Turnbull, a branding consultant, told CBS News he wants to see the country become a republic, with a president as the formal head of state rather than a monarch who inherits the title.

"If we're going to give one person and their surrounding family all that power and all that splendor, should we not get a say in who that family is?" Turnbull said.

Polls have shown declining support for the monarchy. A recent survey showed a 5% drop in support for the institution, with 40% of those aged 18 to 24 saying they would prefer an elected head of state.

"Five points may seem small, but that's five points in a year," Turnbull noted. "What does five points in five years look like?"