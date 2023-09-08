Law Enforcement Talks Risks Of Traffic Stops After Zack Bryan Arrest

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said one of the biggest threats for a deputy is when a third party tries to get involved in a traffic stop. He said it’s even more dangerous when law enforcement officers are alone.

Country singer and Oklahoma native Zach Bryan is out on bond after being arrested in Craig County.

Bryan posted a video explaining what happened.

He said pulled his security guard over while the two were driving through Vinita, so he stopped, too.

Court documents released Friday by OHP give additional details about what happened during that traffic stop.

The trooper who pulled over Zach Bryan’s security guard said Bryan got out of his truck, got angry with the trooper, and told the trooper to take him to jail before threatening to call the Mayor.

In that social media video, Zach Bryan explains that he was already agitated after being pulled over by an officer just a few days ago.

"I drive by this cop going four, five over, he pulls me over," Bryan said in the video.

Bryan said he was driving from Oklahoma to Boston Thursday, and his security guard was driving in a separate car.

An affidavit said his security guard was speeding, so a trooper pulled him over in Vinita. They pulled into a car wash, and Bryan drove up in his truck behind them and got out after a few minutes.

That's something Sheriff Scott Walton says is incredibly dangerous.

“When a third party comes into the picture, especially from behind, now he's got three ways to at least three ways his attention is distracted," said Walton.

The affidavit said the trooper asked Bryan to get back in his truck, and he refused. When the trooper threatened jail, Bryan said, “I’ll go to jail, let’s do it.”

It said after the trooper put Bryan in handcuffs and told him he would be arrested, Bryan said he would call the mayor and then called his dad, who said he would call the governor.

The affidavit said Bryan also mentioned having open beer containers in his truck.

Walton thinks the trooper was in the right in this situation by arresting Bryan.

"If somebody wants to make boneheaded decisions and question authority on the side of the road, the outcome is often what happened yesterday," said Walton.

The trooper had Bryan’s truck towed, and his dog was taken by his security guard while Bryan spent a couple of hours in jail before bonding out.