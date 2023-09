Early in, Jack Keiths broke free, and nobody caught him for 20 yards and 6 points. That got the Cardinals off and running 7-0.

By: News On 6

Collinsville saw a young Skiatook team come to Sallee Field Friday night.

Later Skyler Moorman got another Collinsville touchdown.

Cardinals made it through, 68-7.