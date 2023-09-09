Sea Lions Daisy And Angela Return To Ocean After Recovery

Two Sea Lions are happy to be back in the ocean after staying at the Marine Mammal care Center.

According to the center a lot of sea animals have been getting sick due to a Toxic Algae Bloom.

Daisy and Angela received some assistance from the local school district after they built extra shelter to help with the overflow of sick animals.

In the video you can see the two sea otters happy to return back to the ocean, where plenty more will follow after being treated.