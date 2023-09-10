Before fans could enter the gates of S.E. Williams Stadium, everyone had to walk through a security checkpoint. For many football games around Tulsa, placing your belongings in a basket and walking through a weapon detection system is the new normal.

'Can't Be Too Safe Nowadays': High School Football Game Moved To Saturday With Increased Security

"You can't be too safe nowadays, sadly," Booker T. fan Dani Bormann said.

Bormann went to the game to cheer on her Hornets. While she enjoys Friday night football, she said she'll do whatever it takes to be there for her team.

"Whatever we need to do to keep our kids safe I'm willing to do that and be here to support them no matter what," said Bormann.

The past few weeks have seen some scary moments at Oklahoma high school football games, like a deadly shooting as Choctaw played Del City two weeks ago.

"I'm kind of sad that things like this had to result to such high security, but I feel more safe knowing that they are taking the special precautions for that," said McLain fan Ashanti Coulter.

Many parents from both sides said they don't mind having the game on Saturday.

"I think it's safer, you can see everybody," said Coulter.

But many students say they miss the Friday night lights.

"I think a Friday night game is much more fun than waking up at the crack of dawn at 11 a.m.," said Booker T. student Sutton Gruntkowski.

Bormann said having support from the fans is an important part of making sure the games are safe for everybody.

"We need to show them that it's not okay and that we're going to come back in force and support and do what we do," she said.,

Many fans say they'll be there to cheer on their teams no matter what.

"They need to not be scared to come out and support their high school teams and their students and the student body," Bormann said.

Some reminders when going to these games are you can only bring clear bags, no game re-entry is allowed, and all ticket sales will end at halftime.