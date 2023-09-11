Man Dies After Being Hit By Train In Sequoyah County, OHP Says

Monday, September 11th 2023, 5:12 am
A man died after being hit by a train in Sequoyah County over the weekend, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
The incident happened Sunday morning near Sallisaw, troopers said.
Troopers said 29-year-old Jason Shockey was standing on the train tracks when a Union Pacific Railroad train hit him.
Paramedics pronounced Shockey dead at the scene, according to troopers.
Investigators are looking into other details of the crash.
This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
