By: News On 6

Man Dies After Being Hit By Train In Sequoyah County, OHP Says

A man died after being hit by a train in Sequoyah County over the weekend, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened Sunday morning near Sallisaw, troopers said.

Troopers said 29-year-old Jason Shockey was standing on the train tracks when a Union Pacific Railroad train hit him.

Paramedics pronounced Shockey dead at the scene, according to troopers.

Investigators are looking into other details of the crash.

