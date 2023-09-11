First Responders To Participate In Tulsa's Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

First responders from all over Green Country climbed 110 floors Monday morning to remember those who risked their lives to help others on September 11.

Local firefighters and police officers took the challenge during the annual Tulsa 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at First Place Towers in Downtown Tulsa. All participants climbed in full gear, which can weigh between 60 to 65 pounds. The memorial usually begins with a moment of silence.

More than 200 first responders will start climbing the 110 floors at 8:46 a.m., which is the exact moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center. Everyone climbing will receive a lanyard with a picture of a firefighter who died on 9/11.

Organizers said the lanyards will be placed on the accountability board next to the honor guard after the climb is over. Money raised from this event will be donated to the Hydrants of Hope Charity whose mission is to help the families of children battling cancer.