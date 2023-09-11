Osage Co. District Attorney Asks OSBI To Investigate BTK's Relation To Oklahoma Woman's Disappearance

The District Attorney for Osage and Pawnee Counties, Mike Fisher, spoke at the courthouse and called on the OSBI to determine if BTK was responsible for the disappearance of Cynthia Kinney in 1976.

Other county officials say evidence strongly suggests Dennis Rader is behind Kinney's disappearance, but Fisher disagrees and said there's no evidence to even consider Rader as a suspect in 16-year-old Kinney's disappearance.

DA Fisher says the OSBI agreed to investigate and determine if there's evidence the sheriff has gathered that might involve the disappearance and Rader.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden's actions were criticized by DA Fisher. He said Sheriff Virden interviewed Rader about the case before developing any evidence that he's connected.

Rader is currently serving 10 life sentences in Kansas.

A search was conducted on Aug. 23 by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at the former residence of Dennis Rader, also known as the BTK Killer, in Park City, Kansas.

At this time, Rader is considered a prime suspect in the Cynthia Dawn Kinney missing person case from Pawhuska, OCSO said.

OCSO said the operation aimed to collect evidence based on specific leads that the department had received in regard to a missing persons case.

Sheriff Eddie Virden led a team of investigators from the OCSO to Park City, a suburb of Wichita, in collaboration with the Park City Police Department, OCSO said.

The focus of the search was closely tied to the disappearance of Cynthia Dawn Kinney from Pawhuska, Oklahoma, dating back to 1976, according to OCSO.

During the search, items of interest were recovered at Rader's former residence, OCSO said. The items will be examined to determine their potential relation to the ongoing investigations, OCSO said.

The ongoing investigation has uncovered potential connections to other missing persons cases and unsolved murders in the Kansas and Missouri areas, which are possibly linked to Rader, OCSO said.

OCSO said they have been working alongside the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), sharing crucial information and collaborating on this case.

Sheriff Eddie Virden and his team will continue their efforts to bring closure to these cases and provide answers to the families seeking justice, OCSO said.

BTK serial killer suspect Dennis Rader pleaded guilty in 2005 to 10 counts of murder, including that of Delores Davis, a 62-year-old woman who was abducted from her home in 1991 and found nearly two weeks later strangled under a bridge.

Rader, 60, of Park City, had been accused of killing 10 people in the Wichita area between 1974 and 1991. Davis' murder was the last one attributed to the BTK Killer.

There was no plea deal.