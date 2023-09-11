Some Tulsa-area hotel housekeepers put their skills to the test to see who is the fastest when it comes to bedmaking. The friendly competition had a lot of people cheering on their co-workers.

'It's A Fun Time': Hotel Housekeepers Put Skills To Test In Friendly Bedmaking Competition

-

Housekeepers from 18 different Tulsa area hotels showed up loud and proud for the annual bedmaking competition.

The event kicks off International Housekeeping Week and this is the 30th year the staffs go head to head.

"You usually pick your fastest housekeeper, usually everyone knows who that is, it's a fun time," said Metro Tulsa Hotel & Lodging President Brad Venable.

Venables says this year's competition is the biggest it's ever been.

"It gets to be a competition, I've seen a few of these ladies today that have actually been repeat contestants year after year after year," Venables said.

News On 6's Cal Day worked as a judge for the contest, grading contestants on several skills including overall perfection and how well the pillow was placed.

Contestants work as fast as they can to make sure the sheets are properly tucked in and the bedspread is smooth.

A mint on the pillow is the finishing touch before hitting the bell to stop the clock.

Lesha Erby works at the Double Tree Downtown Tulsa and out of 24 participants, she claimed second place.

"It was very fun, very exciting, I've done it before, this is the first time I've actually won," Erby said.

The housekeepers were also treated to a meal, which organizers say is just a small token of appreciation.

"Our hardest-working people on the front lines of keeping our hotels up and running day in, day out," Venable said.