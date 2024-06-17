Senior Dance Group In Tulsa Keeps Members Active In A Fun Way

MVP Swing Out Dance of Tulsa is a senior dance group that serves as a way for people to stay active while doing something fun.

The instructor, Sherrie Wallace, said her class isn't about finding the beat of the music but teaching dancers to find joy and confidence.

"It's an expression of the joy I feel inside but it goes a bit further than that. It gives me an opportunity to push myself. It gives me an opportunity to build my stamina. For the most part that's the most important thing, it gives me strength in my body and gives me a chance to go as far as I can go in dance," Sherrie Wallace, Assistant Lead Instructor said.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, Sherrie and the MVP Dance group grab their fans and hit the dance floor at Lacey Park.

For four hours every week, they practice different routines and types of dances, but it's also a time to spend with friends.

"It's an extended family. We celebrate together, we enjoy time together, we get together outside of dance class, so we spend time with each other. Not just in dance, but in love and laughter," Sherrie said.

Not every routine is perfect, but Sherrie said that's when the learning happens.

"If you make the mistake, only you know that you made the mistake. Someone that's not a dance does not know you made the mistake. Just keep dancing, don't stop," Sherrie said.

As the women strengthen their legs and arms, they also strengthen their hearts and empower each other through art.

"It is an opportunity to exercise, it's an opportunity to engage with other people that love dancing, it's a way to stay in shape, but all in all, it's just the joy of dance," Sherrie said.

Sherrie invites anyone who is interest in learning line or swingout dancing to join them at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

