Tulsa 5th-Graders Publish Books Written Entirely In Spanish

Fifth graders at Eisenhower are not only graduates from elementary school but also published authors.

The students wrote stories that were published in two books all written in Spanish.

The school has an immersion program that focuses on creating bilingual students.

This project is a creative way for some of these kids to use their second language.

Whether it's here in the U.S., or around the globe, stories can help us learn about others.

Sawyer Agilos and his classmates from Eisenhower International School put their own palabras--words--to papel--paper.

Some wrote fictional stories about adventures in Spanish-speaking countries and others incorporated traditional Spanish recipes in their tales.

The students spent months working on this project. Sawyer says it was a long process of writing, revising and rewriting.

"Many many times. I'd say ten or more. It was hard, but I got through it and eventually got it done," Aguilos said.

Harrison Taylor and Sawyer both started at Eisenhower in kindergarten.

Learning languages has been a part of their education since the start.

"I enjoy learning Spanish. Not a bunch of other kids get to do that," Aguilos said.

Harrison says the project was tough, but he's happy to see his hard work bound in a book.

"It was kind of fun, not really because it was schoolwork," Taylor said.

Through their assignment about fictional adventures, the kids learned about themselves. Their dreams don't have to just live in their heads or in this case, on paper.

"It felt like I did something good. It felt like I was a real author," Aguilos said.

These kids leave Eisenhower and head to middle school next year and plan to continue with that second language.

Other kids can check out their books in the library for years to come

