Bixby Woman Writes Children's Book Series While Battling Cancer

Jennifer is teaming up with another local author to write a children's book series. This is even more special because her daughter is getting involved.

A Bixby woman who is battling a rare blood cancer is using writing as a form of therapy.

Jennifer Riem and her husband, Jason, have always loved going on adventures together. Now, they're getting ready for their biggest one yet: They're headed to Minnesota and living in an RV while Jennifer goes through cancer treatments.

Jennifer Riem left her job as a schoolteacher to go after her dream of writing children's books. She just never thought she would publish her first book while fighting a rare blood cancer.

"Having writing as an outlet has really given me the opportunity to busy my mind, and it's also an opportunity to kind of share my faith and my experience, my testimony,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer said the 10-book series is a collaboration with fellow local author Marie Stephens.

"Our characters, Twilla and Rye, are tree sprites. Our first book is called The Festival of the Pines, and it finds Twilla and Rye in their home, which is Sequoia National Park,” Jennifer explained.

It's also special because Jennifer took every photograph used in the books, and her daughter Jenna drew all the characters.

Jennifer will keep writing even while staying in this RV while getting treatments over the next six weeks. She and her husband Jason are headed to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for chemo and a complete stem cell transplant.

"We do everything together, and we always will, and I'm always by her side,” said Jason.

Jason said they'll get through this bump in the road.

"We have complete faith that the stem cell transplant will completely rid her body of this, and we'll just continue on with the rest of our life and be perfectly happy,” Jason said.

The second book in this series is scheduled to come out in November. You can buy the first book and others in the series on Amazon HERE.