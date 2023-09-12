Tulsa's 16th Annual Restaurant Week Raises Money For Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma partners with local restaurants for 10 days during restaurant week to help support Oklahomans struggling with hunger. There are more than 20 restaurants participating in restaurant week this year.

Restaurant Week is held in September to bring attention to Hunger Awareness Month.

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma partners with local restaurants for 10 days during restaurant week to help support Oklahomans struggling with hunger.

There are more than 20 restaurants participating in Restaurant Week this year.

All participating restaurants will make a donation to the Food Bank, which will be matched up to $25,000 by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

The donations will benefit the Food for Kids program.

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma said 1 in 5 children in Oklahoma is at risk of going to bed hungry.

During the school year, 84 percent of kids in Oklahoma depend on free or reduced lunch.

Claudia Butler, Communications Manager with the Food Bank, said each participating restaurant will offer a special price menu with an automatic donation to the Food Bank or their standard menu with a 3 percent donation.

She said there are many ways to participate in Hunger Awareness Month and she hopes everyone does their part to end child hunger.

“September is Hunger Action Month and September 15 is Hunger Action Day, and we’re asking the community to wear orange and do their part in any way they can. You can participate in a restaurant week, you can volunteer, you can take a canned item to a local pantry. We have over 700 feeding partners that work with us every day fighting hunger in Eastern Oklahoma,” Butler said.

CLICK HERE for more information on Restaurant Week.