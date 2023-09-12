Feeding The Community: John 3:16's Unique Approach To Providing Jobs And Meals

Raising cattle is intense work, but John Whitaker, with John 3:16, thinks it is meaningful for those in addiction recovery trying to get back on their feet.

-

John 3:16 Mission not only feeds people coming to their daily meal services, but the food also gives people in their recovery programs a job by raising cattle.

"With inflation, food costs, and beef in particular, we got very serious about getting our own cattle here,” Steven Whitaker, John 3:16’s CEO, said. “We started getting the fencing done, cattle guards and infrastructure done and hiring people and got some students moved out to this campus. "

"We are supposed to love our work,” Whitaker said. “It's not supposed to be something we dread, and so it's one more piece of the puzzle to help people get their lives back together."

Along with providing people work, the cows are also being used to feed people coming to the shelter.

Only two cows have been taken to the butcher shop so far, but Whitaker thinks it's great that the kitchen can make all sorts of things like ground beef, chuck roast, and beef brisket.

"It really gives everyone coming a dignifying meal,” Whitaker said.

People can leave the table not only full but satisfied with the work they did to get it on the plate.