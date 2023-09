This week's Athlete of the Week is Kaydin Jones from Jenks.

By: News On 6

Athlete Of The Week: Kaydin Jones

This week's Athlete of the Week is Kaydin Jones from Jenks.

Jones was a critical part of the Trojans' Backyard Bowl win over Union.

The sophomore running back had 216 yards rushing and receiving and threw a touchdown pass in the 31-24 victory.

Congratulations to Kaydin!