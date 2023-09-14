Man Injured After Fight Led To Gunshots Fired Near Tulsa Hotel, Police Say

Someone passing by the parking lot witnessed a group of people involved in a fight, which led to multiple gunshots being fired, police said.

One man was injured after a shooting near a Tulsa hotel on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m., in a parking lot close to the OYO Hotel near Admiral and Sheridan, police said. Someone passing by the parking lot witnessed a group of people involved in a fight, which led to multiple gunshots being fired, police said. That witness told police he then saw everyone run off.

Police said they did collect some evidence at the scene but they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

"Right now the victim isn't really disclosing any information that will help us investigate the incident further. There are some officers in the area following up on potential leads, trying to get some security footage, things like that that may help us out," said Lt. JT Snoddy with Tulsa Police.

Tulsa Police said they don't have any information on a potential suspect because witnesses said it was a group of people involved in the disturbance.

The victim is expected to be OK after getting surgery Wednesday night following the shooting, according to police. Anyone with information that could help investigators solve this case should call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

